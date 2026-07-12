Government Tackles Human Trafficking With Focus On Prevention, Prosecution And Victim Protection

The Government is actively tackling the issue of human trafficking by focusing on prevention, prosecution, and victim protection.

To this end, in 2025, a total of 79 investigations were conducted, leading to nine alleged traffickers (five females and four males) arrested and charged.

This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) 2025 Economic and Social Survey, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on June 30.

In addition, 12 prosecutions were initiated and advanced through the courts.

“Two matters were concluded, one of which resulted in conviction and a custodial sentence of 33 years and eight months. Additionally, one matter under the Child Care and Protection Act, 2004, was concluded and resulted in the imposition of a $200,000.00 fine,” the report stated.

“Victim support services were also expanded, with 26 victims (25 females and one male) identified. Of these, 20 were victims of sexual exploitation, five were in forced labour and one was both sexual exploitation and forced labour.,” the document added.

In keeping with national protocols, all victims were provided with assistance, including accommodation, counselling, and medical and legal support.

Preventive efforts were also expanded through sensitisation and public education initiatives nationwide, led by various government ministries, departments and agencies. More than 8,000 individuals were sensitised and 13,305 brochures distributed through the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) anti-trafficking in persons (TIP) outreach; and 2,565 stakeholders in the tourism sector were trained by the Tourism Product Development Company, to identify and report trafficking.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, also conducted an all-island town and community blitz in observance of TIP Week in July 2025.

Jamaica has maintained its Tier 2 ranking, based on the 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report by the United States Department of State.

National priorities around trafficking in persons were focused on all three pillars of the anti-trafficking framework through institutional strengthening of multi-sectoral stakeholders, under the leadership of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP); increased investigations; stronger sentencing outcomes; enhanced digital awareness tools; and expanded public education initiatives.