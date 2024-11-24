Government Steadfast in Improving Jamaica’s Infrastructure

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government will continue to be relentless in pursuing infrastructure rehabilitation and development as a central part of the growth strategy.

The plans include modernising road networks, expanding access to water, upgrading airports and seaports, and enhancing educational and healthcare facilities.

He was speaking at the launch of ASPIRE Jamaica, the Government’s new policy framework for inclusive growth, at the Office of the Prime Minister on November 19.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of sustained efforts and investments over time to address both the existing infrastructure deficits and the impacts of climate change.

“Our legacy infrastructure was never designed to withstand what we are seeing today in terms of climate change,” he said, noting that the Administration has made unprecedented investments in infrastructure.

Among the key projects is the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) programme, which aims to comprehensively address road deficiencies across Jamaica.

The Prime Minister also announced plans for significant improvements in water access and broadband internet connectivity for hundreds of communities.

In a move towards sustainable energy solutions, he said that “a major focus of our infrastructure investments going forward will be on energy and in particular, reducing the cost of energy.”

This includes diversifying energy sources and enhancing energy efficiency through public-private partnerships.

Additionally, the Prime Minister revealed plans for an integrated waste management programme aimed at improving waste collection and transitioning to waste-to-energy solutions.

“We will be able to close Riverton,” he affirmed.

As part of this transformative vision, the highway from Bull Bay to Morant Bay will be named the ‘Paul Bogle Highway’ as a tribute to the National Hero’s significant contribution to Jamaica’s rich heritage.

“We will not achieve robust economic growth by focusing only on Kingston and Montego Bay,” said Prime Minister Holness, highlighting his vision to create new economic clusters at the parish level across Jamaica and ensure equitable growth for all citizens.