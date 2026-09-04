Government Seeks to Improve How Citizens Interact with Democratic Institutions

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says the Government is looking to improve how citizens interact with democratic institutions.

“Technology can expand participation, amplify good ideas, connect people across borders but at the same time it can also spread misinformation that can deepen divisions and reward outrage rather than reason. You see it every day when we look around us. We see things that are clearly not true all over social media,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

“We see the videos online, on TikTok, on YouTube. We see blatant lies on social media. But Parliament reminds us that democracy is more than having an opinion. We have to listen to each other and debate our ideas. I want to see more young people using the legislatures as a forum to advocate for and to advance policy,” she added.

She was speaking today (September 3) during the virtual sitting of the 19th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Regional Youth Parliament, under the theme ‘Youth Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence’.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that disinformation and misinformation have featured for consecutive years in the world’s economic forms global risk report, adding that it is a “big risk to our democracy”.

“To combat this scourge, public action is necessary and the best place to set that direction and make those national decisions is in the legislature,” she said.

On another matter, Senator Morris Dixon said the ideas of young people matter today “as much as they will matter tomorrow”.

She mentioned the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica, which includes a broad cross-section of young people who are advising the Government on matters of policy.

“Their ideas, voices, and participation matter today just as much as they will matter tomorrow. And so, we’re deliberately giving them an opportunity to shape this country. We also have a national youth parliament that sits annually to debate ideas and craft policy proposals and some of those discussions have actually led to a real policy,” she said.

“We’re going to be reintroducing a programme soon, to give young Jamaicans a structured opportunity to represent Jamaica on the international stage through a youth ambassador programme,” she added.

The Minister also stated that the Government is committed to placing young people on public boards, adding that Boards within her Ministry that allow flexibility, have at least one young person on them.

“I have young people guiding policies around adoption, family and children’s services, education, infrastructure, parenting, support, skills, certification, community colleges, or national libraries, performing arts. There are several more to come,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

“Last year, the student leadership of two of our tertiary institutions approached me with a proposal for a national internship programme. Students want to earn money, as we all do, as they study and garner job experience. We worked with them on the concept and guess what? The Prime Minister liked it and made it a key programme to be implemented in the Budget year. The idea became the… Learn, Earn, and Prosper Programme,” she added.

She further stated that the application process opened for the Programme last week and that more than 1,000 young people have already applied.

“This is our normal mode of policymaking in this Administration. Modern Jamaica, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is becoming one of the most youth-friendly nations in the world,” she added.

Other speakers included President of the Senate, Thomas Tavares Finson; Opposition Deputy Spokesman on Productivity, Efficiency and Competitiveness, Senator Cleveland Tomlinson; Speaker of the National Assembly, Guyana, Hon. Manzoor Nadir; and Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.