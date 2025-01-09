Government Provides More Than 14,000 Recovery Grants to Persons Affected by Hurricane Beryl

The Government has delivered more than 14,000 recovery grants to households that were affected during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 3 last year.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the fifth staging of the National Day of Prayer and the 19th staging of the Heal the Family, Heal the Nation annual gathering, at the National Arena in Kingston on January 8.

The annual gathering was held under the theme ‘The Hour of Decision’ (Joshua 24:1-17).

Dr. Holness said many Jamaicans have recovered from the effects of the category four hurricane, which impacted the country.

“The past year tested our resilience but it also revealed our strengths in the face of challenges such as the devastating Hurricane Beryl. We witnessed the extraordinary spirit of Jamaicans. Many of you here were your brothers’ keepers, many of you here gave from your households to other households who suffered, so though it tested us, it also revealed our strength, our strength of character, our brotherliness, and our commitment to rebuilding Jamaica,” he said.

“So, despite widespread damage, as a country, we were able to mount a spectacular recovery, In fact, within weeks, we had recovered,” the Prime Minister continued.

He pointed out that notwithstanding the damage caused by the hurricane, the country was spared when compared to the impact of previous weather systems, adding that prayer played a critical role.

“This resilience echoes Joshua’s lesson. When we place God at the centre of our plans, we can overcome even the greatest obstacles. I recall meeting with representatives of the church just before the hurricane struck and they prayed for us, and my recollection is that the prayer called upon God to spare us, and even though Beryl was the earliest forming category five hurricane and even though it hit us at about a category four, and though it hit the southern parishes the hardest, when compared to Hurricane Gilbert, it was still a glancing blow,” Dr. Holness said.

“Some may think, ‘well it’s just the nature of the path that the hurricane chose’, but I know this body knows and believes that God continues to protect and guide and spare Jamaica with His mighty hand,” he added.

Following the passage of the hurricane, the Government introduced the Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) Programme, which aimed at providing immediate assistance to Jamaicans.

The major elements of the programme include the distribution of food and essential supplies; utility, water, electricity and telecommunications restoration; housing reconstruction and support; and economic recovery and restoration of livelihood.