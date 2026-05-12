Government Maintains Strong Focus on Transforming Education System

The Government has maintained a strong focus on transforming the education system and strengthening human capital development, as efforts continue to improve administration, planning, and overall management of the sector.

According to the latest Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), published by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), key indicators point to steady progress, with gross enrolment rates reaching 97.9 per cent at the primary level and 106.3 per cent at the secondary level.

The 2025 ESSJ aligns its analysis with the goals of Vision 2030 Jamaica and the Medium-Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework, underscoring the country’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth and social advancement.

The PIOJ notes that the report provides critical insights for policymakers and stakeholders by combining broad national data with targeted assessments of priority sectors influencing Jamaica’s development trajectory.

At the tertiary level, gross enrolment remained at 34 per cent, while student performance improved in several subject areas across national examinations. The HEART/NSTA Trust continued to implement targeted strategies aimed at boosting certification levels, recording a 5.7 per cent increase in enrolment and an 8.1 per cent rise in certification during the 2023/24 financial year.

Additionally, 6.6 per cent of certifications were achieved through the Career Advancement Programme (CAP), which supports secondary school students in acquiring workforce-ready skills.

Beyond education, the report highlights continued investment in social protection and community development initiatives. Through the National Council for Senior Citizens, in partnership with more than 50 ministries, departments, agencies, and non-governmental organisations, programmes were implemented to promote healthy, active, and productive ageing.

Efforts also included advancing digital and financial literacy among the elderly through collaborations with financial institutions and telecommunications providers.

Support for vulnerable groups remained a priority, with 14,627 persons registered under the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities as of December. In line with the Disabilities Act, 2014, the Council developed and reviewed codes of practice relating to education, training, and employment, working alongside stakeholders such as the Combined Disabilities Association. Broader social initiatives also addressed gender equality, women’s empowerment, and issues affecting men and boys, including violence and mental health.

National resilience efforts were strengthened under the leadership of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, particularly in response to Hurricane Beryl in July 2024. The country secured approximately US$8.8 million in grant funding to support recovery and relief, including US$1.3 million in direct budgetary support.

Community development was further encouraged through grants issued by the Social Development Commission, which disbursed 308 grants valued at $15.8 million, while the Jamaica Social Investment Fund allocated more than $3.1 billion across multiple development projects.

Social assistance programmes also played a critical role in supporting vulnerable populations. Approximately $8.3 billion was distributed through the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), benefiting 240,981 individuals as of December. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s humanitarian response to Hurricane Beryl assisted affected households.

Also, 16,622 persons were supported under the Poor Relief system, with $197.9 million disbursed. Meanwhile, the National Insurance Scheme paid out $1.3 billion to 139,798 beneficiaries, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to social protection and inclusive development.