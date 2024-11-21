Government Launches SPIRO Project to Strengthen Social Protection Programmes

The Government, in collaboration with the World Bank, launched the Social Protection for Increased Resilience and Opportunity (SPIRO) Project on Wednesday (November 20).

The six-year initiative aims to strengthen Jamaica’s social protection programmes and systems to improve the population’s resilience, and increase labour market and social protection opportunities.

It will be executed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, supported by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), and funded through a US$250 million World Bank loan.

In his address during the launch at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said one of the project’s key components is the establishment and implementation of a contributary unemployment insurance scheme in Jamaica.

“We are building a financial safety net that will provide workers with security and stability when they need it the most. This isn’t just about surviving tough times, it’s about bouncing back stronger,” he said.

Mr. Charles noted that Jamaica was recently affected by Hurricane Beryl, and while the country was able to respond, the SPIRO project will allow the island to be better prepared for the next emergency, whether it is a hurricane or an earthquake.

“The contingency emergency response component of SPIRO will make provisions to facilitate the rapid response, ensuring that we can act quickly, that we can reallocate resources as necessary, and we can provide the immediate relief to those who need it the most,” the Minister said.

“Additionally, the project, is not just about protecting people from hardship, it’s about creating more and better opportunities for everyone to thrive. So under SPIRO, we will be strengthening that framework, but also upgrading our Labour Market Information System (LMIS), allowing us to connect job seekers with employers in ways that were unimaginable a decade ago,” he added.

Mr. Charles said it is expected that 20,000 Jamaicans will benefit from the labour market programmes administered through a modern efficient electronic labour exchange platform.

“We’re also bringing more innovation into how we deliver service to our people. So the social protection information system is a revolutionary step forward. No longer will Jamaicans have to navigate the cumbersome manual processes to access the benefits they need. With the social protection information system, we are streamlining services, cutting response times from 90 days to 30 days, and ensuring that help reaches those who need it, when they need it,” he added.

Mr. Charles said the project will also invest in research studies that guide the Ministry in crafting policies for the labour market, poverty reduction and social protection.

“These studies are not about numbers. They are about understanding the unique challenges faced by all of our people [and] using that data to inform decisions that will help every Jamaican,” he maintained.

The Minister also informed that a project implementation unit has been established, bringing together experts with the skills to ensure the project’s success.

For his part, Practice Manager for Social Protection and Jobs at the World Bank, William Wiseman, said SPIRO will enhance the delivery of social protection programmes by establishing a comprehensive information system, which includes updating key procedures, training staff and building capacity to use those platforms effectively.

“Importantly, the project would have modernised Jamaica’s social protection system, equipping it to better respond to shocks,” Mr. Wiseman said, adding that at least 290,000 people, including women, children and persons with disabilities, will benefit from the project.