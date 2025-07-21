Government Invests $90 Billion In National Security

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang says the Government has so far invested $90 billion improving the national security architecture.

Speaking at the official opening of the Green Acres Police Station in St. Catherine on July 18, Dr. Chang disclosed that the funds were not exclusively spent on the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“The police planning has changed dramatically… they have a fully established five-year outline [of] achievement for the numbers, quality of service, technology required, and therefore we can invest with confidence that it will be heavily utilised, and that will ensure that the investment continues,” he stated.

“Ongoing investment currently runs about $30 billion. The Spanish Town divisional headquarters is running at about $2.2 billion at this stage and the one in Savanna la Mar is about $2.8 billion,” he added.

Ten additional smaller stations are also under construction.

Regarding the Green Acres Police Station, Dr. Chang said it marks another milestone in the ongoing journey of transformation.

He noted that the facility is not only a product of policy – it is a direct response to the expressed needs of the people of this community.

“They have called for a permanent and visible police presence – not only to respond when something goes wrong, but to prevent criminal activity, build relationships, and bring a sense of reassurance and certainty to the community,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister noted that building the new police station is a “demonstration of what this Government can and must respond to evolving security needs of a community in any way at any time.”

To mitigate against the flooding challenge in the area, a v-drain has been constructed along the exterior perimeter to further support stormwater management.