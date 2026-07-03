Government Establishes Two New Groups to Strengthen Sports Sector

The Government has established two new bodies to strengthen governance and boost the transformation of Jamaica’s sports sector as part of efforts to improve policy development, coordination and oversight.

The announcement was made by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, during her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 30).

Minister Grange said the newly established National Sports Advisory Council will provide strategic guidance for the development of the industry.

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of the National Sports Advisory Council to perform the following functions…: provide advice to the Minister on policy and harmonisation of the sports industry [and] promote sport development actions,” she said.

The Minister added that the Council will also “conduct impact assessments and analyses of Government’s policy directives, provide ongoing development of proposals for National policy in relation to sport, advise on strategies to create synergies among sports federations through capacity-building, streamlining, funding and infrastructure development [and] monitor the transformation plan for sports, ensuring timely and effective implementation”.

Ms. Grange also announced the establishment of the National Sports Commission, which will oversee the streamlining of agencies serving the sports sector.

“I am also pleased to announce the establishment of the National Sports Commission, which will oversee the streamlining of the agencies serving the sports sector, thus moving the sector to the next level,” she said.

She noted that under the Government’s sports transformation plan, the entities will receive the resources needed to modernise operations and enhance service delivery.

“As part of our transformation plan, the entities will be resourced to benefit from innovation, take advantage of opportunities for economies of scale and expand their services to the sports sector,” the Minister said.

Additionally, Ms. Grange highlighted the Government’s continued investment in sports infrastructure, noting that the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) spent $236 million during the last financial year on projects across constituencies.

The works included the construction of multi-purpose courts, the rehabilitation and fencing of playing fields, and improvements to national sporting facilities.

She further informed that the SDF provided $197 million to national sports federations for their development programmes.

Regarding the entertainment sector, Minister Grange said the Ministry provided $148.6 million in grants, tour support and sponsorship during the period.

She noted that the Ministry also partnered with members of the entertainment industry to raise funds for hurricane relief through the I Love Jamaica concert series, which was staged in major cities around the world.

“I use this opportunity to express thanks to our entertainers who never let us down in a time of crisis and to the peoples of the world for their help,” Ms. Grange said.