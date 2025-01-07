Government Establishes Training Institute for Stakeholders in Sugar Industry

The Government is seeking to build sustainability in the sugar industry with the establishment of the Sugar Industry Authority Training Institute (SIATI), says Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green.

Speaking at the launch of the Institute on January 6 at the Sugar Industry Authority (SIA) Conference Centre in Manchester, the Minister said the industry is being restored to a state of “sustained viability” through increased productivity and efficiency.

He said the challenges impacting the sugar sector can be traced back to low productivity and efficiency, which negatively affected the profitability and viability of both sugar manufacturers and farmers, and the training institute will ensure that “we build capacity utilising best practices”.

“Through the Institute, our farmers will be exposed to international best practices in sugar processing and cane production. We will foster and facilitate research to ensure that we are exposing stakeholders to sustainability,” Mr. Green told the audience.

To overcome the productivity challenges and to position the industry for sustained viability, the Minister underscored that his Ministry is empowering employees and key stakeholders within the sector, and taking steps to enhance their knowledge, skills, and overall capacity through the provision of comprehensive and targeted training programmes.

“Focus will be on increased production, looking at our techniques, new technologies, implementing modern best practices, techniques and technologies in processing sugar and its byproducts, as well as in sugar-cane cultivation. Emphasising sustainable farming and manufacturing practices will ensure long-term viability and environmental stewardship,” he said.

In its initial stage, the training will be facilitated online via the Moodle platform and is expected to commence on January 13, 2025.

Focus will be on topics such as improved workforce competency, enhanced productivity, sustainable practices, and increased market opportunities.

Mr. Green said establishment of a Training Institute for workers and farmers in the sugar cane industry is a “strategic initiative” that will enable the industry to rebound by driving growth, sustainability, and competitiveness, benefiting all stakeholders.