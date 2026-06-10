Government Distributes 1,000 Land Titles

One thousand titles have been distributed, so far, this year, says Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague.

He was delivering his presentation in the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on June 9.

“This financial year we intend to produce over 5,000 titles. Our surveyors are currently doing 4,000 surveys, and in partnership with the National Housing Trust we intend to do more,” Mr. Montague said.

He also informed that discussions are taking place with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, to finalise a project to create titles for the more than 3,000 Jamaicans who have been relocated by the bauxite industry and cannot get titles.

“This Government is moving to correct that, very soon,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Government, through the Ministry responsible for Housing, owns and maintains 113 housing schemes, some as rentals and some as freeholds, but they were never transferred.

Mr. Montague said starting this year, “we will have them assessed and do corrective works on at least one scheme so that we can apply to the Municipal Authorities for certificates of completion, have them titled and titles issued to beneficiaries”.

“Based on the amnesty for people owing $150,000 or less to the Government for housing units, we have found that over 2,000 housing accounts qualify. This Government is moving to produce and release titles for long-waiting first-time homeowners,” he stated.

In addition, the Ministry, as part of its hurricane response, assisted more than 3,000 people with copies of their documents that were destroyed or damaged, at no cost to them.

The Minister also mentioned that it is the intention of the Ministry to pass the Registration (Shared Community) Act, which has been referred to a joint select parliamentary committee.

“We also intend to introduce amendments to the Registration of Titles Act, which will have consequential amendments to the Special Provisions Act, the Land Surveyor’s Act, and the Land Valuation Act,” he said.