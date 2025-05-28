Government Continues to Strengthen Partnership With JCF

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the Government continues to strengthen the partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“For too long, this partnership has suffered under the weight of uninvestment, misalignment, and mistrust. We are determined to change that, not through rhetoric but through real and tangible effect,” the Minister said.

“I feel comfortable and pleased that we have made significant advance in terms of that partnership and the restoration of some level of trust and collaboration between the police force and the Government of Jamaica,” Dr. Chang added.

The Minister was addressing the 82nd Jamaica Police Federation Joint Central Conference, which was held at the Princess Grand Hotel in Green Island, Hanover, on Tuesday (May 27).

Dr. Chang said the Government continues to make significant investments in the island’s security forces to aid in the fight against crime.

The Minister commended the police for doing their duties and for their part in the island’s drastic reduction in crime.

“I want to, on behalf of the Government and the people of Jamaica, express my deep gratitude and appreciation to the brave men and women of the Jamaica Constable Force, who serve and protect at all times,” Dr. Chang said.

“Each day you answer a sacred call to serve, to stand in the gap for the vulnerable, to uphold the rule of law, and to be the front-line guardians of public safety and human rights. Your courage, commitment, and sacrifice do not go unnoticed, and we salute your unwavering commitment. I want to express commendation for the work of the JCF, which has taken crime and violence to their lowest level in over 40 years,” he highlighted.

The Conference is being held under the theme ‘Embracing transformation through partnership and unity’. It concludes on (Wednesday) May 28