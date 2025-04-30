Government Continues to Implement Measures to Support Re-emergence of Manufacturing Industry

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government continues to implement measures and policies aimed at supporting the re-emergence of the manufacturing industry in Jamaica.

He was speaking at the opening of Jamaica Packaging Industries (JPI) Limited’s US$12.75-million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at 693 Spanish Town Road in Kingston, on April 29.

“This building exists along our historical industrial belt, Spanish Town Road going on to Marcus Garvey Drive; this was the core of manufacturing. What you would have seen happening in the last few years is a resuscitation of this corridor. This is not the only building that has been taken over and renovated along this corridor and manufacturers have come in; I can count at least eight,” Dr. Holness said.

“Along Marcus Garvey Drive, the same thing is happening, but more than that, along Mandela Highway in the Caymanas lands, that is also happening as well; so, we are having heavy industrial and light industrial manufacturing re-emerging in Jamaica, and the Government is supporting this. We are supporting this by creating special economic zones, making lands available and building infrastructure,” he added.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister disclosed that the Government will be taking “profound measures” as they relate to energy to support the sector and noted that more details will be provided at a later date.

“We are going to have to take some profound measures to ensure that your energy costs are competitive, if not less than others in the region. We are going to make some bold moves as they relate to energy, so stay tuned for that. The next time I speak on the topic you will hear the bold moves that the Government will make for energy,” he said.

He noted that this will support the measures being undertaken to improve the management of the economy, security, the regulatory environment and the upskilling of individuals, thereby improving the country’s labour force.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said Spanish Town Road is slated for a major overhaul to make it far more efficient for the manufacturing operations and commuters to access.

“I want to say here that Spanish Town Road that runs along this property, which is a major thoroughfare, which has not been substantially repaired maybe in over 20 or 25 years, that road is now slated for a major overhaul to make it far more efficient for the manufacturing operations and commuters to access the property,” he said.

The new facility consolidates JPI’s operations at a single location and significantly increases its production capacity. The investment by JPI is the most significant and bold investment move in its 70-year history, representing a major milestone for the company and its shareholders.

Jamaica Packaging Industries (JPI) Limited is a subsidiary of Canadian Overseas Packing Industries Limited.