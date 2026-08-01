Government Committed To The Independence Of The Judiciary

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has underscored the vital role of Jamaica’s legal profession in safeguarding democracy, while reaffirming the Government’s respect for the independence of the judiciary.

Dr. Holness said attorneys play an indispensable role in representing citizens, assisting the courts in administering justice, scrutinising public authority, and ensuring that rights are protected and obligations enforced.

He noted that Jamaica’s Constitutional democracy is founded on the separation of powers, acknowledging that tension between the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary is both inevitable and necessary.

“I do not regard such tension as a defect in our democracy. I regard it as evidence that our democracy is working,” the Prime Minister said at the Jamaica Bar Association (JAMBAR) Annual Awards Banquet, held on Friday (July 31), at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston

Dr. Holness noted that when the courts place limits on the actions of the Executive, they are fulfilling their constitutional duty rather than obstructing the Government.

“An executive that is never checked is an executive that has forgotten the source of its authority,” he said, stressing that the Government remains committed to respecting the courts independent, impartial and principled application of the law.

Dr. Holness pointed out that confidence in the legal system is essential to Jamaica’s continued economic growth and national development.

He said investors and citizens alike must have trust in the country’s laws, contracts and institutions, just as confidence has been built through reforms and investments in security, infrastructure and the economy.

Dr. Holness also urged the legal profession to adapt to emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence, cybercrime, digital evidence and electronic transactions, while maintaining the ethical standards and sound judgement that technology cannot replace.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said JAMBAR’s Annual Awards Banquet was both a celebration and a moment for reflection, as it honoured individuals who have dedicated their lives to justice, the development of the law, and service to Jamaica.

He extended congratulations to the evening’s honourees, King’s Counsel (KC) Paula Llewellyn and Ian Wilkinson, KC, noting that their distinguished careers have strengthened Jamaican jurisprudence and elevated the standing of the legal profession.

He also paid tribute to attorneys celebrating 50 years at the Bar, commending their decades of advocacy, mentorship and service in shaping the nation’s legal institutions.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences on the passing of Her Honour Sasha-Marie Ashford, describing the posthumous recognition bestowed on her during the ceremony as a testament to a life of dedicated public service.

He said her enduring legacy would continue to influence professional standards and inspire those who follow in her footsteps.

Congratulating all those honoured during the banquet, the Prime Minister said their achievements demonstrated that lasting professional reputations are built on integrity, discipline and sustained service.

He also commended the Jamaica Bar Association for preserving the awards tradition and reaffirmed the Government’s appreciation for the organisation’s contribution to justice and legal reform.

Formed on January 16, 1973, the Jamaica Bar Association is a voluntary organisation representing attorneys-at-law in Jamaica and promotes legal reform, human rights and high professional standards.