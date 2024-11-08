Government Commits to Nurturing Culture of Innovation Among Youth

The Government is committed to nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among Jamaican youth, says Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

“By fostering critical thinking and creativity in our young people, we are setting the stage for the emergence of future tech leaders who will create solutions that address local and global challenges,” he said.

Mr. Vaz was addressing the second staging of TeenTechJa, on Friday (November 8), at Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston.

More than 1,500 students from schools across Jamaica attended the technology conference, which was held under the theme ‘The Future is Here! We Are Ready!’.

Mr. Vaz argued that the pace of technological advancement is accelerating, and in 25 years there will be further integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into every facet of life, revolutionising sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and transportation.

“Robotics and automation will reshape industries, while quantum computing will open new possibilities for scientific discoveries and breakthroughs. The future will require us to be adaptable, agile, and forward-thinking,” he said to the audience of students.

Mr. Vaz hailed the organisers of TeenTechJa, noting that events like these are key to igniting the passion and curiosity necessary to thrive in this evolving world.

“Today’s workshops, fireside chats and pitch competitions are not just educational. They are investments in the innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow. You, the students gathered here today, are the ones who will carry Jamaica forward into this exciting future,” he said.

Mr. Vaz pointed out that the Government is working diligently to expand access to information and communications technologies, strengthening Jamaica’s cybersecurity frameworks and promoting a culture of innovation across the island.

“Our goal is to ensure that every young Jamaican, like each of you here today, can contribute to and benefit from the digital revolution. Technology is the key to unlocking Jamaica’s full potential. As we prepare for the future, we must ensure that every Jamaican, whether in the heart of Kingston or in the hills of Portland, has access to the tools, opportunities and networks that will enable them to succeed in the digital age,” Mr. Vaz said.

TeenTechJa is a youth-focused initiative created by EduHub Company Limited to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of innovators in the technology industry.