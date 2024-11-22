Government Commits to Building a Civil Service with Strong Reputation for Excellence

The Government is committed to building a civil service with a strong reputation for excellence, says Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams.

Speaking during the Jamaica Civil Service Long Service Awards Ceremony at King’s House on Wednesday (November 20), Mrs. Williams said the aim is to achieve “world class service delivery.”

“We must constantly strive to improve systems, drive efficiency and think innovatively,” she emphasised, adding that the awardees represented the “very best” of the public sector, who implement best practices across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“They prioritise co-creation of value and the public good, and governments have been forced to move faster and more efficiently to engage with a diverse and competitive range of stakeholders,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Williams pointed out that the public sector continues to evolve with the use of technology, and has embraced the general shift in conducting business, adding that public sector employees have demonstrated their commitment to the transformation process.

For her part, Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, Techa Clarke Griffiths, said the awardees’ commitment “has inspired us, and we want to thank them for setting the standard and the bar very high.”

“Your longstanding contributions to the nation have not gone unnoticed, and your unwavering service embodies core values and integrity,” she stated.

A total of 497 civil servants were recognised for their dedication to the public sector for 25 years and more.

Citations presented to them highlighted their sterling contribution and the pivotal role they play in advancing the nation.