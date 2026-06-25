Government Approves Importation of Cement to Support Growth in Construction Sector

The Government has approved the importation of 660,000 metric tonnes of cement, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain an adequate supply and support continued growth in the construction sector.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, outlined the measures in the House of Representatives during Tuesday’s (June 23) debate on a Private Member’s Motion brought by Opposition Spokesman on Industry and Investment, Anthony Hylton, regarding the country’s cement supply situation.

Mr. Seiveright said the approvals include 170,000 metric tonnes previously authorised to address immediate supply challenges, along with a further 490,000 metric tonnes approved by Cabinet under Decision No. 24/26 to strengthen market availability and meet the growing demand.

The State Minister reaffirmed that the Government has taken proactive steps to stabilise the market, while protecting the long-term viability of domestic cement production.

“Our objective has been to ensure that adequate supplies remain available to support construction, housing, infrastructure development and reconstruction activities across the country, while preserving local manufacturing capacity,” he told Parliament.

Mr. Seiveright explained that Jamaica’s cement import regime continues to be guided by the Safety Net Principle, established under Cabinet Decision No. 11/13 in 2013.

Notably, the framework was introduced during Mr. Hylton’s tenure as Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce and remains the foundation of the country’s cement import policy more than a decade later.

The framework, according to Mr. Seiveright, “has served Jamaica well and continues to provide the flexibility required to respond to supply challenges while supporting domestic production.”

He noted that recent pressures on the market stemmed from operational disruptions at Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL), linked to adverse weather conditions and equipment failures, as well as extensive warehousing damage sustained by Buying House Cement Limited (BHCL), following Hurricane Melissa.

In response, the Ministry approved import permits for 100,000 metric tonnes of cement for CCCL and 70,000 metric tonnes for BHCL. The Ministry also authorised BHCL to import an additional 6,848 metric tonnes carried over from its 2025 allocation.

Mr. Seiveright stressed that maintaining adequate cement supplies is critical to protecting one of Jamaica’s largest employment sectors.

According to figures cited in Parliament, the construction industry employed between 131,200 and 146,700 persons between January 2025 and January 2026, accounting for approximately nine to ten per cent of total employment.

“While construction would be the sector most directly affected by a significant supply shock, spillover effects could also be felt in transportation and storage, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and real estate and business services,” he said.

The State Minister further indicated that the Ministry remains actively engaged with manufacturers, importers, distributors and other industry stakeholders and continues to closely monitor market conditions.

As part of those efforts, the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is conducting ongoing surveillance of stock levels, product availability, supply challenges and pricing trends across the market.

Additionally, the Ministry has secured technical support from an international development partner to strengthen its predictive modelling capabilities and improve its ability to anticipate shortages and price volatility in critical commodities.

Mr. Seiveright also welcomed efforts by Caribbean Cement to expand domestic storage capacity, including plans to establish approximately 12,000 square feet of warehousing space in Spanish Town and explore additional storage facilities in Mandeville.

He credited Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, for providing policy direction throughout the Ministry’s response and emphasised that stakeholder engagement remains ongoing.

“Under the leadership of Minister Hill, the Ministry has remained proactive in monitoring the market and taking the necessary steps to safeguard supply. Given the measures the Ministry has instituted, we foresee no prolonged shortage of cement,” Mr. Seiveright said.

He added that the Ministry will continue market surveillance throughout 2026 and stands ready to take further action to protect consumers, support the construction sector and ensure the continued availability of cement for Jamaica’s development agenda.