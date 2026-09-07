Government Advances Modernisation of Justice and Correctional Systems

The Government is advancing a comprehensive modernisation of Jamaica’s justice and correctional systems, with major investments in digital technology, infrastructure, security, rehabilitation and professional development, aimed at strengthening public safety and reducing reoffending.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, outlined the initiatives on Monday (September 7), as she addressed the 14th Annual Association for Caribbean Heads of Correctional and Prison Services (ACHCPS) Conference, at the AC Hotel in St. Andrew.

The conference, which runs from September 7 to 11, is being held under the theme ‘One Caribbean, One Vision: Leading Together for a Safer Caribbean Corrections’.

The State Minister said the Government views corrections as a critical component of national security and not simply the final stage of the justice process.

“Correction is not where public safety ends. It is where another critical phase of public safety begins,” she emphasised.

She said that the effectiveness of the justice system must be measured not only by arrests and prosecutions but also by its ability to uphold justice, reduce reoffending and prepare persons leaving custody to become responsible and productive citizens.

The State Minister said Jamaica is pursuing a whole-of-government approach in which law enforcement, the courts, correctional institutions and reintegration services operate as an interconnected system. She pointed to the country’s reported reductions in major crimes, including one of the lowest murder rates in more than two decades, while stressing that sustained public safety requires citizens to be able to live, work, travel and raise their families without fear.

She also highlighted the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of defendants and ensuring that victims and witnesses can participate confidently in the justice process.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said rehabilitation is central to the modern correctional model, with attention being placed on secure custody, healthcare, education, vocational training, behavioural modification, spiritual development, family engagement and post-release support.

The Minister of State noted that Jamaica has introduced specialised support for incarcerated expectant mothers and is strengthening services for vulnerable populations, including juveniles, female offenders, persons with disabilities and individuals experiencing mental illness.

Increased budgetary support is also being provided for medical personnel, mental health services and clinical care.

A major element of the modernisation programme is a $2.5-billion capital investment over four years in an e-correctional strategy, which will replace fragmented paper-based processes with an integrated digital platform linking correctional institutions, probation offices and the courts.

According to the State Minister, the system will improve the management of records, medical information, risk assessments and rehabilitation plans.

Physical security is also being strengthened through the rollout of high-definition CCTV systems, while preliminary work has commenced on a new modern maximum-security correctional facility.

She said the transformation must be supported by properly trained and motivated personnel, describing correctional officers as security professionals, first responders, mentors and agents of behavioural change.

The State Minister further highlighted the establishment of the Caribbean Correctional Academy in Jamaica as a centre of excellence for correctional education, leadership and research, with training in areas such as custodial security, criminogenic risk assessment, mental health, juvenile justice and executive leadership.

The Government, she said, is also expanding alternatives to incarceration, including community service, probation and suspended sentences, while supporting measures that give eligible rehabilitated offenders an opportunity to have criminal records expunged.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn urged regional correctional leaders to use the conference to develop practical frameworks for sharing intelligence, training standards and digital tools, declaring that “a safer Jamaica contributes to a safer Caribbean, and a stronger Caribbean protects us all”.