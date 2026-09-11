Government Advances First Civil Aviation Master Plan

The Government is advancing development of Jamaica’s first Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP), which is expected to provide a long-term strategic framework for the coordinated and sustainable development of the country’s civil aviation sector.

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) is undertaking the initiative in partnership with the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), with technical advisory support from ALG Limited of Spain and CAA International (CAAi), the technical cooperation arm of the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority.

A team of consultants is currently in Jamaica conducting stakeholder discussions and site visits as part of the planning process.

A formal kickoff meeting was held on September 8 at the JCAA, involving representatives from the JCAA Board of Directors, CAMP Steering Committee, the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, JCAA and AAJ subject matter experts, and stakeholders from across the civil aviation sector.

The consultations are supporting an assessment of Jamaica’s existing aviation system and the identification of priorities, recommendations and actions to be incorporated in the Master Plan.

The CAMP will address key areas, including safety and security oversight, airport and air navigation infrastructure, economic regulation and environmental protection.

It will also seek to align aviation development with Jamaica’s national economic and social priorities and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Phase one, which focuses on development of the Master Plan, is expected to continue through to August 2027.

The consultants are currently collecting data to inform a gap analysis of Jamaica’s civil aviation system.

The planning process will consider the existing aviation system and operating environment, future demand and strategic priorities, national plans guiding specific areas of aviation activity, and the economic and financial requirements for the sector’s future development.

Depending on the outcomes of the phase one, phase two will focus on implementation of the CAMP.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the JCAA, Douglas Lindo, said the Master Plan comes at a critical juncture for Jamaica and will help to determine how the country can maximise the economic and strategic value of aviation over the long- term.

He said the investment in the CAMP should not be viewed solely in terms of immediate financial returns, but also in relation to Jamaica’s position in regional and global aviation over the medium to long term.

“The investment in CAMP is about looking at our return on investment, not just for today, not just five years from now, but 30 years from now in terms of our position in aviation, in the Caribbean and in the world,” he said. The Deputy Chairman highlighted the wider economic and public-good value of aviation, including its contribution to tourism, trade, employment and national resilience, particularly during natural disasters.

“The aviation value cannot be understated for small island developing states,” he said, noting that aviation infrastructure can become a critical point of response during major disasters.

Acting Director General of the JCAA, Nicole Morgan, said the CAMP will provide a clear framework for developing an aviation sector that supports Jamaica’s wider development objectives.

“There is a strong connection between aviation and tourism. If tourism is the engine of Jamaica’s economy, aviation is the runway that allows it to take off,” she noted.

Mrs. Morgan said the Master Plan will provide “a clear blueprint for developing a modern, efficient and future-ready aviation sector” that supports economic growth, job creation and Jamaica’s long-term national development goals.

She noted that the initiative is also aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030 Jamaica.

The CAMP is expected to serve as a common reference point for national aviation plans and key aspects of the State’s civil aviation system, providing shared strategic direction for the sector’s continued development.