Gordon Pen Apostolic Basic School Playground Cleaned and Beautified

Students at the Gordon Pen Apostolic Basic School in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, are now enjoying a refreshed playground to boost their energy and creative spirit.

The recreational space was cleaned, planted with trees and given a fresh coat of paint by members of the St. Catherine Justice of the Peace (JP) Association – Central Zone (SCJPAJ), JN Circle Spanish Town Chapter, and the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee (ETDDC), creating a brighter and more welcoming environment.

Chairman of the SCJPAJ and President of JN Circle, Kaydia Clair, who led the Labour Day project on May 25, told JIS News that the school was selected as part of the groups’ annual community outreach efforts.

She informed that the organisations partner each year to identify a community project within the Central Zone that would positively impact residents, particularly children.

She noted that despite the intense heat on Labour Day, volunteers turned out in large numbers and enthusiastically completed the project.

“Once we started, we realised how the painting was just coming together. The colours were popping and it was really fun. At the end of the day, we could definitely see the difference and the impact that we made,” she said.

“We wanted to ensure that the children had an area where they could play, relax and enjoy their break time,” Miss Clair told JIS News, emphasising the importance of balancing education with recreational activities.

In addition to the school project, the volunteers collaborated with Councillor for the Ensom City Division, Yacob Cookhorn, and Councillor for the Spanish Town Division, Christopher Shackleford, on community beautification activities across Spanish Town.

These included cleaning and repainting two peace parks, painting tyres and tree bases, and refreshing a wall in the bold Jamaican colours of black, green and gold.

The volunteers also assisted with beautification work at Ensom City Primary School by repainting sections of the institution’s parking lot.

Miss Clair expressed gratitude to all the sponsors who contributed to the success of the projects, including representatives from Total Tools, BH Paints and Sherwin-Williams.

She also thanked the residents and volunteers.

“The community members came out ready to work and it was an amazing day. I just want to thank every volunteer that came out and made it a very successful day,” she said.

Teacher at Gorden Pen Apostolic Basic School, Patricia Plummer, welcomed the transformation of the playground and thanked the organisers for their contribution.

She said that the children were eager to begin using the newly painted area. “I just want to say a big thank you to the [organisers] for giving … a bright facelift to the playground. We really appreciate it,” Ms. Plummer said.

Labour Day 2026 was observed under the national theme: ‘One People, One Purpose: In All Things Jamaica Wins.’