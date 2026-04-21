Good Oral Health Crucial for Overall Well-Being

Persons are being reminded about the importance of maintaining good oral health for their general well-being.

Chief Dental Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Irving McKenzie, noted the connection between oral care and overall wellness, particularly in managing conditions such as diabetes.

Poor oral health, specifically gum disease, causes chronic inflammation that makes it harder for the body to manage blood sugar. High blood sugar also makes the mouth more susceptible to infection.

“Without good oral health, you won’t have good sugar control… gum disease can exacerbate or complicate your diabetes,” Dr. McKenzie pointed out, while addressing the recent official reopening of the Bellefield Health Centre in Manchester.

Dr. McKenzie said that Jamaica boasts one of the most comprehensive public dental care systems globally, supported by a wide network of facilities.

“The Government of Jamaica has one of the best programmes in dentistry worldwide. We have about 82 dental centres,” he pointed out.

Dr. McKenzie also used the opportunity to outline key Government policies shaping oral healthcare delivery in Jamaica, beginning with the long-standing School Dental Programme.

Operated in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, the initiative provides comprehensive dental services to children across the island, ensuring early detection and treatment of oral health issues.

In addition to school-based services, the Ministry has expanded its reach through its ‘Amazing Smiles’ preschool initiative, which targets children from birth to five years old.

Dr. McKenzie said that the programme aims to intervene earlier in a child’s development.

“We upstream our programmes… to ensure that before the kids come to school… they are not in pain but are healthy and smiling,” he said, emphasising prevention as a critical pillar of public health.

Dental services are also extended to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, adolescents, persons with disabilities and patients with chronic illnesses.

Through the antenatal oral health programme, expectant mothers have access to dental care at facilities islandwide.

Another flagship initiative is the ‘Second Chance Smile’ programme, which focuses on restoring confidence and improving quality of life for individuals who have lost their front teeth.

Dr. McKenzie noted that beyond aesthetics, oral rehabilitation has psychological and social benefits. “It invigorates you… it helps you psychologically, even for your mental health,” he said, adding that a healthy smile can influence personal and professional interactions.

Special attention is also being given to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with patients from across Jamaica being referred to the Mandeville Regional Hospital for specialised care.

Dr. McKenzie, in reiterating the Government’s commitment to equitable and accessible oral healthcare, said that many oral health issues are preventable and manageable with timely intervention.

As such, he is encouraging Jamaicans to take advantage of the services offered through the public health system.