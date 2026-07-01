Global Services Sector Offers Opportunities for Career Growth

The global services sector continues to provide Jamaicans with opportunities to build long-term careers.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (June 30), Director, Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), Gloria Henry, said the industry’s emphasis on training and professional development has enabled thousands of workers to acquire skills that support career progression within the sector and beyond.

Mrs. Henry noted that many persons who enter the industry are able to continue their education while gaining practical work experience.

“It’s an industry that will give you the flexibility to find yourself and to build a career,” said Mrs. Henry

She pointed to the example of a Country Head who, after being unable to secure employment elsewhere, joined the global services sector, received training, pursued further studies and now leads a multimillion-dollar operation.

Mrs. Henry further informed that the industry offers a wide range of career opportunities beyond customer support.

“You can go into Human Resources (HR), Information Technology, Project Management [and] front-line leadership,” she said, adding that there are several other areas that can be considered.

Meanwhile, GSAJ President, Wayne Sinclair, said the industry’s performance-driven culture allows employees to move up the ranks more quickly than in many traditional workplaces.

“The speed with which you can advance in this industry, I think is unmatched by any other industry,” he said.

He explained that employees who consistently demonstrate dedication, efficiency and strong work ethic are regularly identified for advancement and provided with additional training to prepare them for leadership roles.

Mr. Sinclair noted that the sector continues to create opportunities for persons with limited formal qualifications, enabling them to develop valuable skills and establish meaningful careers.