Global Services Apprenticehsip Graduates Encouraged to be People-Focused

The first cohort of 114 persons graduating from the Global Services Sector (GSS) Apprenticeship Programme, has been encouraged to cultivate a culture of positive engagement with the individuals with whom they will work.

This was the charge from HEART/NSTA Trust Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, while speaking during the recent graduation ceremony at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) head office in Kingston.

“As you are now skilled and empowered to take up management and leadership roles in the global services sector, ensure that you put the people first. This creates a win-win situation for both the employer and the employees,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton cited studies indicating that employees who feel valued have higher levels of engagement and job satisfaction and are less likely to seek employment elsewhere.

Additionally, she said the studies show that these employees are more productive, noting that this is critical for boosting revenue generation and bottom-line profits.

“If the global services sector is to boost investor confidence and continue to reap high yields, you, the people, are a very important resource that should not be ignored,” she added.

The graduation ceremony represented the successful completion of rigorous assessments, which were aimed at upskilling employees to transition into new areas of management.

The apprenticeship programme, in this regard, provided the workers with the necessary training to fill supervisory and managerial roles.

Dr. Ingleton also encouraged the graduates to identify persons within their workspaces needing upskilling, and who could be coached and mentored, in a bid to enhance their capabilities and reduce skill gaps in their respective organisations.

She additionally reiterated the HEART/NSTA Trust’s commitment to providing support to the global services sector in Jamaica.

“We stand ready… to offer support to the skills development for global services project through our workforce and work-based training initiatives. We are ready to partner with you in the whole business of developing human capital for nation-building,” Dr. Ingleton stated.

The GSS Apprenticeship Programme is a flagship initiative of the Global Services Sector Project, which is a five-year US$15-million government undertaking being implemented by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

The project is being funded through a loan, the agreement for which was signed in 2019 by the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).