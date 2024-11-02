| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
National Honour & Award – October 2024

Global Partnership For Infrastructure Development Meeting (PHOTOS)

November 2, 2024
2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
Global Partnership For Infrastructure Development Meeting (PHOTOS)
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), in discussion with Head of Public and Corporate Affairs, HDF Energy Caribbean, Dr. Kirt St. Bernard, during the Caribbean Competitiveness: Global Partnership for Infrastructure Development meeting, hosted by the Caribbean Council Initiative, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Thursday (October 31).

The Full Story

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), converses with Vice President, HDF Energy Caribbean, Thibault Ménage, during the Caribbean Competitiveness: Global Partnership for Infrastructure Development meeting, hosted by the Caribbean Council Initiative, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Thursday (October 31).

 

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, addresses the Caribbean Competitiveness: Global Partnership for Infrastructure Development meeting, hosted by the Caribbean Council Initiative, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Thursday (October 31).
Last Updated: November 2, 2024

