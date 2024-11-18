Global Entrepreneurship Week in Full Swing

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce in collaboration with its agencies and departments, is observing Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) from November 17-22.

With a packed schedule of events already underway, the week, under the local theme: ‘Engaging MSMEs for Growth and Resilience’, aims to showcase the creativity, resilience and innovation of Jamaican entrepreneurs, while providing critical resources to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Activities began with a service at the Church of the Ascension in Kingston, bringing together business owners, senior executives and other stakeholders.

Outlining the week of activities during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Monday (November 18), Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, said the schedule will include a Ministerial Breakfast and Fireside Chat at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (November 19).

The event, in recognition of International Men’s Day, will highlight the contribution of male entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The day will also feature a workshop for participants in Jamaica Promotions Corporation’s (JAMPRO) Export Max Cohort IV Programme, targeting entrepreneurs in sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and technology and film, providing insights on digital tools for export readiness.

From November 20-21, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will stage a two-day digital transformation training event at its Incubator and Resource Centre on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, aimed at helping MSMEs enhance efficiency and growth through digital technologies.

Over the two days, entrepreneurs will also benefit from additional online and special invitation workshops, provided by other agencies within the Ministry.

On November 21, participants can engage in an ‘Entrepreneur Day – Business One-Stop Shopping’ experience, hosted by the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ), at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) on Hope Road in Kingston.

The week concludes with a webinar featuring representatives from the Jamaica Trade Board, which will explore the benefits of the country’s nine trade agreements and how they can assist MSMEs access international markets.

Senator Hill encourages entrepreneurs to participate in the slate of activities, and invites more experienced persons to start businesses.

“I’m encouraging people who are in the middle or prime of their career to take the plunge and start a business with the experience they have, if it has always been their desire to do so,” he said.