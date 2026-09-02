‘Glengoffe Gives Back’ Ahead of 2026/27 Academic Year

Scores of families in Glengoffe, St. Catherine, received much-needed support ahead of the 2026/27 academic year as the NIA Foundation distributed back-to-school supplies, provided free medical check-ups and offered career development resources to nearly 300 residents.

Driven by a desire to give back to her hometown, the initiative was organised by Founder of the NIA Foundation and 2026 Governor-General’s Achievement Award recipient, Sasha Williams.

The event, dubbed the ‘Glengoffe Gives Back: Community Health, Mental Wellness, Education Fair and Funday’, was held at Grateful Hill Primary and Infant School in Glengoffe, St. Catherine, on August 22.

“This was the second staging of the initiative, and our goal was to bring health, education, mentorship, support and opportunities directly into the community,” Ms. Williams told JIS News.

She noted that, based on registration records, approximately 300 people, including children, adults and senior citizens, benefited from the fair.

“We went beyond simply distributing back-to-school supplies. So, for our children, we provided back-to-school medicals, we provided school supplies [and] backpacks. We also had a barber, [and] we provided care packages for our elderly,” the NIA Founder detailed.

She explained that the event also offered a range of health services, including general medical check-ups for adults and Pap smear screenings for women, made possible through partnerships with sponsors such as the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) and the National Health Fund (NHF).

“We had health and wellness education, résumé revamping and career support through the UWI Placement and Career Services… and we had opportunities and information through the HEART/NSTA Trust,” Ms. Williams shared.

She added that the day also featured games, entertainment and giveaways for community members.

“We just wanted people to leave with information, encouragement, opportunities and a renewed sense of community. We ended by having community prayer and encouragement from the Glengoffe New Testament Church of God,” the NIA Founder told JIS News.

She noted that the event, made possible through the efforts of numerous volunteers, was warmly received by members of the community. The volunteer team was largely coordinated by Lead Coordinator, Janel Samuels Williams.

Mrs. Samuels Williams, a dental hygienist, noted that she was eager to be involved in the event, as it provided an opportunity to connect with the community, support families and make a meaningful impact beyond the confines of her dental practice.

“I became involved last year during the first staging of ‘Glengoffe Gives Back’, where my team and I provided dental cleanings for 50 children. That experience really showed me the impact we can make by giving our time and skills. This year, I wasn’t able to provide the dental services, but I still wanted to contribute. So I supported the health and wellness activities, school supplies, care packages, and wherever else I was needed,” she explained.

Meanwhile, residents of Glengoffe and beneficiaries of the initiative have praised its positive impact on the community.

“The feedback has been incredibly encouraging, and I’m still receiving messages of appreciation even now,” the event founder shared.

That sense of appreciation was echoed by a parent, Abeta Lobban, who benefited from the initiative.

She explained that four children in her family benefited from the medical services and back-to-school assistance offered during the event.

Ms. Lobban indicated that two of the children attend high school, one is enrolled at the primary level, and the fourth attends an early childhood institution.

Acknowledging that back-to-school necessities come at a significant cost, Ms. Lobban emphasised that the initiative was “a great help towards back-to-school.”

“It was a wonderful venture. The children received books, pencils, school supplies, vouchers, they went on rides [and] they did their medicals. It was good seeing [Sasha Williams] doing something like that… knowing that she is from humble beginnings… and seeing the support coming from someone like her. It was a great treat, and we appreciate it very much,” Ms. Lobban stated.

Glengoffe Gives Back 2026 was supported by several partners, including the Jamaica Broilers Group, CS Party Rentals and Catering Limited, TM Motor Sales, and Honey Bun, among other entities.