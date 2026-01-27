Ghana to Sponsor Monument at Seville Heritage Park

Ghana will fully sponsor the erection of a monument at the Seville Heritage Park, in St. Ann, to commemorate African solidarity and shared history, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced.

He noted that officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence will collaborate with local authorities in Jamaica to advance the monument project.

The Minister made the announcement during a welcome reception and tour at the Seville Great House, on Sunday (January 25) as part of an official visit to the island by a Ghanaian delegation.

Minister Ablakwa said the Seville Great House holds deep historical and spiritual significance, describing it as a place where Africans once endured unimaginable suffering, but to which descendants have now returned with dignity and ownership.

“Some centuries ago we would not have been allowed anywhere near these walls, but today we have returned as owners of this building, as owners of this land, and as the truthful and rightful custodians of every possession here,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa described the visit as a deeply spiritual experience rather than a routine diplomatic engagement, noting the powerful sense of reconnection between Africa and its diaspora.

He commended Jamaica’s efforts to honour African ancestors, particularly the repatriation and dignified burial of an enslaved African woman, whose remains were returned to Ghana.

“You brought back one of our own… and made sure she returned and has been buried,” the Minister said.

Several dignitaries also attended and participated in a tour of the Seville Great House during the event.