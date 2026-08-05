Ghana President Supports Right of Return for African Diaspora

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has called for the establishment of a right of return for people of African descent living in the diaspora to the African continent.

He contends that repatriation should not be viewed as an act of charity, compassion, or goodwill.

“Repatriation is a right of all persons of African descent to return to the mother continent and settle or reside if they wish. That is why Ghana passed the Right of Abode Act in the year 2000 and is currently considering a new Homeland Return Bill that will codify residence and citizenship pathways for all members of the global African family,” the President stated.

He indicated that he plans to champion the issue upon assuming the Chairmanship of the African Union, advocating for all African nations to adopt policies that guarantee the right of return for members of the global African family.

President Mahama was addressing a Special Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament held on Tuesday (August 4) at Gordon House.

Addressing another matter, President Mahama said that the young people of Jamaica, Ghana, Africa, and the wider African diaspora are the generation that will shape the next chapter of their shared history.

“Our youth have inherited the courage of our ancestors… but they also possess opportunities that our ancestors could scarcely have imagined. Technology has connected our continents… knowledge has become more accessible than at any time in history… innovation has created possibilities that previous generations could only have dreamt about,” he stated.

“The future will belong to those who create solutions, embrace innovation, and build bridges across nations and cultures. So, to our youth, I say dream boldly, lead with integrity, innovate with purpose, build enterprises that create jobs, use technology to solve problems, and serve your communities with compassion,” he added.

President Mahama further encouraged young people to never doubt their ability to effect change in their countries, across the African continent, and throughout the world.

“Our responsibility, as leaders, is to build societies that match your ambitions, societies founded on quality education, equal opportunity, innovation, democratic governance, and shared prosperity. If we succeed, the descendants of Africa will not merely have participated in shaping our future; they would have participated in leading it,” he stated.

President Mahama’s address to the Special Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament formed part of the itinerary for his four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.