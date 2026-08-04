Ghana President Calls for Stronger AU-CARICOM Cooperation

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, is calling for stronger cooperation between the African Union (AU) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“We must deepen our collaboration within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions… and we must coordinate our positions on issues that will define the future of humanity,” President Mahama said.

“Whether the challenge is climate change, reform of the international financial architecture, food security, public health, or digital transformation, our voices will carry greater weight if we speak together,” he added.

The President was addressing a Special Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament at Gordon House on Tuesday (August 4).

He noted that the partnership between Africa and the Caribbean should no longer be defined solely by a shared past, but also by a shared future.

“It should be recognised for the future we are determined to build together. It is this conviction that inspired me to call the Accra Reset conference recently. The Accra Reset reflects our belief that institutions governing the world must evolve to reflect the realities and aspirations of the 21st century,” he noted.

President Mahama argued that too many developing countries continue to confront structural barriers to financing, unequal trading arrangements and inadequate representation in global decision-making bodies, while adding that “these inequities cannot define our future.”

“The Accra Reset calls for a new development paradigm founded on mutual respect, productive investment, and genuine partnership. It seeks to accelerate industrialisation, promote value addition, encourage innovation, exercise national sovereignty over our resources, and equip our young people with the knowledge and skills to compete successfully in the global economy.

“But above all, it calls for a more balanced international order in which developing countries participate as equal partners in shaping global solutions. It is why Ghana continues to advocate comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council, including permanent African representation. It is the reason why we support reforms that give developing countries a stronger voice within their international financial institutions, and it is why we believe Africa and the Caribbean must continue to stand together in pursuit of a fairer, more exclusive, and more representative international system,” he added.

President Mahama further stated that “when we work together, our partnership becomes more than just a historical connection; it becomes a powerful force for global progress, shared prosperity and lasting justice”.