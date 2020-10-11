JIS News
GG Receives Credentials of New EU Ambassador to Jamaica (JIS)

Governor General
October 11, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, receives the credentials from newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (October 8).
