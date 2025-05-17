Get Regular Blood Pressure Checks to Prevent and Monitor Hypertension

Medical Officer of Health for Portland, Dr. Sharon Lewis, is encouraging residents to get regular blood pressure checks and embrace a healthy lifestyle to prevent and control hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

“Hypertension is called the silent killer as many persons do not have symptoms of the disease until they develop complications. Many of the complications can be reversed, so, it is better to get regular blood pressure checks,” she said.

She is also advising persons to “eat balanced meals that are high in fiber but low in salt, drink adequate amounts of water, exercise regularly and get adequate rest”.

Dr. Lewis was addressing the recent monthly meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio.

Today, May 17 is being observed as World Hypertension Day under the theme: ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!’.

The focus underscores the importance of accurate blood pressure monitoring in detecting and managing hypertension and promoting a longer, healthier life.

Dr. Lewis highlighted the critical importance of persons, who have been diagnosed with hypertension, to take their medications as prescribed by the doctor and to keep their medical appointments.

“If you have a problem with your medication, go to your doctor immediately and request to have it changed rather than not taking the medication at all,” she advised.

“Uncontrolled blood pressure kills. Take hypertension seriously and protect your health,” Dr. Lewis said.

She expressed gratitude to all health care workers “who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to provide health services to the public.”

The Portland Health Department is staging a series of events to screen for high blood pressure, raise awareness and help persons to better manage the condition.