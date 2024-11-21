Gender Ministry to Roll Out Empowerment Sessions for Men

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will be rolling out a series of empowerment sessions, mentorship opportunities and capacity building activities to equip men to rise above life’s challenges with resilience and purpose.

This was announced by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, during an International Men’s Day Forum at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (November 19).

A wide cross section of men and boys attended the event, observed under the international theme: ‘Men’s Health Champions’ and the local theme: ‘Aspire to Inspire: Healthy Men, Healthy Families’.

Ms. Grange said the Day’s observance was intended to, “celebrate the invaluable role of men in shaping families, our communities and our nation.”

“International Men’s Day… provides an opportunity to reflect on the impact of men on society. Men are expected to provide for their loved ones, and they are expected to support and uplift women and girls. They embody kindness, empathy and understanding as they serve their communities with compassion and dedication. No man can stand alone, and therefore needs the support and encouragement of those around him,” she added.

Ms. Grange said the Ministry would continue to support and encourage men through the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

She informed that several healthy masculinity, gender equity and peer relationships sensitisation sessions have been undertaken in several parishes across the island.

“We have had discussions centred on proper treatment of the family and ways to maintain peace in the community,” the Minister said.

She noted that those sessions were also carried out at the Metcalfe Juvenile and Tower Street Adult Correctional facilities.

“In fact, at the Tower Street institution we had these workshops with over 170 inmates. In St. Mary, we have reached out to more than 200 at-risk youth and other community men, using dominoes as a sport. Players from 50 communities in the parish, including the St. Mary Police, were involved in a domino tournament which lasted from September to November. They were advised on health-related matters, such as prostate cancer, hypertension and diabetes,” Ms. Grange informed.

Highlighting the significance of the theme – ‘Aspire to Inspire: Healthy Men, Healthy Families’- the Minister urged men to take a more concerted approach in addressing their physical and mental health, wellness, stress management, fitness and nutrition.

“The men tend to take care of the family, [the] good men… and neglect themselves. We just want to say to you, you also have to take care of yourself, and we are playing our part in ensuring we encourage you, inspire you and we give you the support to take care of yourself. You have a responsibility to bond with your families, but you also have a responsibility to take care of yourselves,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Daddy Day Care Series, in partnership with the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation and Professional Football Jamaica Limited, was unveiled during the ceremony.

“I was very happy to integrate sport, meaning football, into our programme; and so I was delighted to launch the Daddy Day Care Series. This is a groundbreaking initiative that will define fatherhood across Jamaica, because you know that the premier league is across the island, and football is something that unites. We know that you are going to be good examples and good fathers,” the Minister said.

“So, everywhere that you have a premier league base, you are going to find a Daddy Day Care corner. We are stepping up to create meaningful, lasting memories,” Ms. Grange added.