Gender Ministry Honours 70 Fathers for Leadership in Parenting and Community

Seventy fathers from across Jamaica have been recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport for their outstanding contributions to parenting, mentorship, and community leadership as part of a national initiative celebrating fatherhood and male involvement in family life.

They were honoured during the Ministry’s Outstanding Father Awards Ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (June 13), held under the theme: ‘The Power of Presence: Fathers Who Make a Difference’.

The ceremony coincided with Father’s Day, which was observed on Sunday (June 15).

Among the awardees were Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Christopher Phillips.

The recognition formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote positive masculinity and celebrate male role models who are making a meaningful impact in their homes and communities.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, commended the awardees, noting that, “Fatherhood isn’t only about provision, it’s about presence, and presence changes everything.”

“In a world that pulls men in a thousand directions, your presence is your superpower. We celebrate men who show up, men who stay, men who lead their families, not just with words, but with love, attention, and sacrifice,” she added.

Minister Grange said the awards ceremony, first held in 2019, seeks to challenge harmful stereotypes about Jamaican fathers, emphasising that many men are committed, nurturing, and actively involved in raising their children.

For her part, Principal Director for Gender Affairs at the Ministry, Sharon Coburn Robinson, explained that the initiative was designed to highlight fathers who quietly make exceptional contributions to their families and communities.

“This came about… when we discovered that men tend to think that the value is placed on women and not on men. They felt as if their value was not recognised, wasn’t seen and they felt as if they were undervalued and marginalised.” she said.

“We also felt that men who are working as fathers and men who are doing fantastic work in families and in communities needed to be brought from the periphery to the centre and be given the focus that they deserve,” the Director added.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson noted that the Bureau of Gender Affairs received an overwhelming number of nominations, leading to an increase from the initial target of 60 to 70 honourees this year.

Since its inception, the programme has recognised 282 fathers from diverse parishes and backgrounds.

The selection process is guided by the Bureau’s Male Empowerment Network, which aims to challenge the narrative that fathers are absent or ineffective.

“That male empowerment network consists of men who are interested in male engagement… in making sure that the narrative… changed from men being considered as worthless and fathers being considered as deadbeat,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson said.

She highlighted that, in numerous cases, men have chosen to remain actively involved—continuing to provide support, care, and nurturing—even after paternity tests confirmed they were not the biological fathers.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson further emphasised that these fathers remain committed to being present for their children, “whether or not they are biological fathers.”

Meanwhile, Minister Grange urged the awardees and other well-thinking men to continue serving as standard bearers in their communities, inspiring positive change and leadership.

“Your impact is making a real difference in the lives of your children and communities. You may not always get it right, but you always show up. That is presence, that is power, and that is what Jamaica needs more of,” she told the honourees.

The Ministry intends to further expand its male engagement programmes through the Bureau of Gender Affairs, focusing on empowering fathers and tackling gender-related challenges through education and policy support.

Father’s Day is celebrated globally on the third Sunday of June each year, honouring fathers and father figures for their contributions to family and society.