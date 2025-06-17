Gender Ministry Champions Male Empowerment Through Targeted Programmes

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is advancing its male empowerment agenda through targeted programmes aimed at supporting Jamaican men, promoting positive masculinity, and fostering healthy family relationships.

Speaking during the Outstanding Father Awards Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on June 13, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, reflected on the progress of the Male Empowerment Unit, established in 2016, describing it as a symbol of support and transformation for men across Jamaica.

“We took the decision to bring men into the national gender conversation, not as an afterthought but as partners in progress. That vision gave birth to the Male Empowerment Unit, and today, it stands as a beacon for males across Jamaica,” she shared.

Through its multi-pronged approach, the Ministry has introduced several impactful initiatives to engage and uplift Jamaican fathers and boys.

Among these is the ‘Caring for the Caring Dad – Spa Day’, which offered self-care experiences to more than 100 fathers and staff.

The initiative, Minister Grange noted, recognises that “those who care for others also deserve care themselves”.

Another key initiative is the ‘Daddy’s Daycare’ series, which fosters bonding between fathers and their children through hands-on activities.

The Ministry has also partnered with the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) to implement the ‘Young Fathers of Jamaica Initiative’, aimed at breaking the cycle of absentee fatherhood by encouraging young men to embrace their parenting role.

The ‘Mentor Me’ Mentorship Programme is another standout initiative, having already connected more than 60 boys with mentors.

Participating schools include Camperdown High, Haile Selassie High, St. Andrew Technical High, and the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Vocational Institute.

Minister Grange underscored the programme’s impact, stating, “These boys aren’t just learning – they are developing into the next generation of fathers and leaders.”

The Ministry’s outreach also extends to correctional facilities, including the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre and the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

Ms. Grange noted that these sessions focus on healing, rehabilitation, and the promotion of healthy masculinity among male inmates, “reminding young and older men that restoration is possible and… their future still holds promise”.

In addition to institutional engagement, the Ministry continues to collaborate with community groups to broaden its impact.

Among these is a partnership with the Angelic Ladies Society, a non-governmental organisation delivering consent and respect education to boys in St. Thomas.

The Ministry is also partnering with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to address domestic violence through targeted interventions in communities across the island, such as Harbour View, Santa Cruz, Montego Bay, and downtown Kingston.

Further support for men is provided through a dedicated male helpline, offering emotional and psychological assistance.

Fathers in need have also benefited from grocery care packages, counselling, and psychosocial assistance.

Ms. Grange highlighted the significance of such support, noting, “Sometimes presence begins with a reminder that you are not alone.”

Looking ahead, Minister Grange called for both structural and cultural change –including the introduction of shared parental leave and the dismantling of harmful gender stereotypes – as part of a broader push towards gender equity.

“We are pushing for a cultural chain that says, ‘caring isn’t feminine; it’s human’,” she said, adding that children need to see their fathers participating in everyday care, from washing dishes to attending school events.

Ms. Grange encouraged a nationwide shift in attitudes towards fatherhood, stating,

“Let’s shift the culture – one father, one home, one act of presence at a time.”

The Outstanding Father Awards Ceremony, held under the theme ‘The Power of Presence: Fathers Who Make a Difference’, formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote positive masculinity and celebrate male role models who are making a meaningful impact in their homes and communities.

Seventy fathers from across Jamaica were this year recognised for their outstanding contributions to parenting, mentorship, and community leadership as part of a national initiative celebrating fatherhood and male involvement in family life.

The event coincided with this year’s observance of Father’s Day on Sunday (June 15).