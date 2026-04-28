Gender Focal Points Hailed for Helping to Advance Gender Equality

Principal Director, Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), Sharon Coburn Robinson, says the Gender Focal Point Network continues to play an integral role in driving the implementation of gender-responsive policies and programmes across government.

She noted that the network was established to support the implementation of the National Policy for Gender Equality (NPGE) and ensure that gender considerations are integrated into policies, plans and projects.

Addressing the Gender Mainstreaming Certification and Recertification Ceremony held on Thursday (April 23) at the AC Hotel in Kingston, she said that the BGA relies heavily on the network to effectively carry out its mandate.

“You are an extension of the space that’s the Bureau of Gender Affairs. At the Bureau… we cannot move all of that implementation of the policies by ourselves and that is why we have, since 2019, trained over 250 gender focal points,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson pointed out.

Established within ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), the Gender Focal Point Network is a government initiative aimed at ensuring gender mainstreaming in all policies and projects.

The focal points work under the NPGE to eliminate systemic inequality and advance gender equality across government operations.

The Principal Director noted that certification serves as an important mechanism for recognising the work of gender focal points and maintaining accountability in the gender mainstreaming process.

“So, this ceremony is not just marking the completion of training… but it’s also showing that when we work collectively as a team, there’s so much that we can accomplish,” she said.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson said that the continued service and technical expertise of the focal points remain at the core of Jamaica’s progress towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal Five, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson encouraged the gender focal points to continue advocating for equity and inclusion within their organisations and communities.

She commended both newly certified and recertified focal points for their dedication and service.

“We want to thank you and congratulations to those who are going to be certified for the first time. For those who are doing another round of certification, heartiest congratulations,” she added.