GEMINI Grant Programme to Be Reviewed

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is working with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) to undertake a review of the GEMINI Grant Programme.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during the Standing Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday (February 3), at Gordon House.

“The DBJ is saying that the Gemini programme is under review with the JBDC and that it should be completed by March as a new process,” Mrs. Williams said.

The Minister was responding to concerns raised by Opposition Spokesperson on Finance, Julian Robinson, where he mentioned the challenges being experienced by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) under the programme.

The GEMINI Grant Programme was designed to support the growth and development of MSMEs, enabling them to improve their operational efficiency, enhance their market competitiveness, access to finance, and ultimately increase their chances of success.

It is a strategic collaboration between the DBJ and the JBDC.

Under the initiative, the DBJ provided funding to the JBDC to cover a percentage of the capacity-building support to the MSMEs, and the JBDC provided the capacity-building support to the MSMEs while monitoring and managing their progress.