Gastronomy Academy Welcomes First Cohort of Executive Sous-Chef Trainees

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced the commencement of training for the first cohort of executive sous-chefs enrolled at Jamaica’s Gastronomy Academy.

“We are about to launch, next week, the first Gastronomy Academy in Jamaica. But we are training, already, the first cohort of executive sous-chefs. Six hotels are participating in the programme, and 20 executive sous-chef students are now in training for certification,” Minister Bartlett shared.

He made the disclosure while delivering the keynote address during the inaugural Jamaica Forum on Gastronomy Tourism at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (June 18).

The event coincided with the United Nations’ observance of World Sustainable Gastronomy Day and was held under the theme ‘Strengthening Linkages Through Culinary Innovation’.

Mr. Bartlett said the Academy represents the Government’s commitment to developing human capital and elevating Jamaica’s gastronomy to world-class standards.

He emphasised that gastronomy lies at the heart of Jamaica’s experiential tourism, noting that food remains one of the primary motivators for travel.

Mr. Bartlett pointed out that, on average, 42 per cent of a tourist’s expenditure is dedicated to culinary experiences.

The Minister noted that this presents a significant opportunity for Jamaica to deepen its earnings from gastronomical experiences, leveraging the growing global demand for culinary tourism.

“The consumption pattern of the visitor is three to five times that of the local. So if we want to produce for the tourists, there’s a great opportunity here. I want to emphasise that it is the consumption pattern of the visitors that we must tap into, to secure the wealth and prosperity that tourism offers,” Mr. Bartlett stated.

He further noted that gastronomical experiences need not be formal, as tourists often embrace street food for its authenticity and cultural richness.

“What we’re saying is that the range of benefits that flow from food arrangements in Jamaica [is] wide, and it means that almost any layer of entrepreneurship can be embraced in our gastronomy… and that’s the power of tourism. You don’t have to be a great sous-chef to be able to make money in food preparations in tourism. You just need to have a good idea, and you are able to put your thoughts properly together and blend the ingredients and create a product with value,” the Minister maintained.

In her remarks, Chair of the Gastronomy Tourism Network, Nicola Madden-Greig, noted that while gastronomy was not traditionally viewed as a tourism driver, it is now recognised as a premier experiential offering that significantly enhances destination appeal.

“It acts as a pull factor and can create loyal visitors, and thus, gastronomy has become a core marketing element in different destinations. You will see some top destinations worldwide using gastronomy to really up their ante in terms of their visitor numbers. We can think about Peru, Thailand, Spain, the traditional France… but [also] so many new and upcoming destinations, and Jamaica is no less striving to be in that race,” she stated.

Mrs. Madden-Greig explained that gastronomy is not just about eating well but also experiencing a place through its food, adding that “what better place than Jamaica, where every dish is a celebration of history, identity, and community”.

She challenged tourism stakeholders to “stir the pot” with bold ideas, strong partnerships, and a shared vision of Jamaica, where gastronomy is not just a delight, but a driver of progress.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, stated that Jamaica continues to make significant strides in gastronomy tourism.

“Last year, we actually won the number-one Culinary Destination of the Caribbean [Award], so the opportunity is there for us to continue to climb. Let’s get to number one in the Americas. Let’s get to number one in the West. Let’s get to number one in the world,” he challenged.

The Jamaica Forum on Gastronomy Tourism was hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the TEF.

Panellists explored a range of topics, including the historical roots of jerk cuisine, culinary innovation, cultural expression and experimentation, and the evolving role of technology in shaping food experiences.