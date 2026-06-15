Garvey’s Teachings Still Relevant Today – Professor Shepherd

Professor Emerita of Social History at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Verene Shepherd, is calling on Jamaicans to embrace the principles of National Hero, Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

She noted that his teachings on mental emancipation and celebration of African identify continue to resonate in contemporary society, providing a framework to address many of the struggles people of African descent face, including the wearing of natural, unstraightened hair at school and in the workplace.

“Mr. Garvey set all the examples, gave us all the philosophical guidance but we refused to follow,” she said, noting that the National Hero consistently encouraged people of African ancestry to embrace self-confidence, cultural pride and independent thinking.

Professor Shepherd was delivering the 15th annual Marcus Garvey Lecture at the St. Ann Parish Library on Friday (June 12), under the theme ‘Kinks from the Hair or Kinks from the Brain? Marcus Garvey and the Decolonial Agenda in Jamaica’.

The theme references one of Garvey’s most famous philosophical teachings: ‘Take the kinks out of your mind, instead of out of your hair,’ which explores how true decolonisation requires breaking free from Eurocentric beauty standards and mental slavery.

Stating that “kinks in the hair are natural; kinks in the brain are not,” Professor Shepherd lamented that despite Jamaica’s progress since Independence, persons continue to face challenges because of their natural hairstyles.

“The preference for straight, downward growing hair is not natural or universal. It is a direct inheritance of colonialism,” she said.

Professor Shepherd pointed to instances where students and workers reportedly faced difficulties because of their hairstyles, including Afros and dreadlocks.

She further noted that while discussions have taken place regarding grooming policies in schools and workplaces, concerns remain about how such rules are interpreted and applied.

She maintained that Jamaica’s development should include ongoing conversations about inclusion, identity and cultural expression, and urged policymakers, educators and employers to continue examining practices that may unintentionally disadvantage individuals because of their natural hair texture or hairstyle choices.

Professor Shepherd further underscored the importance of history education in helping young people understand their identity, heritage and culture.

Quoting Garvey, she said that “a people without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots”.

She encouraged the students in attendance to take an active interest in learning about Jamaica’s history and the experiences of previous generations.

The annual Marcus Garvey Lecture, now in its 15th year, is organised by the St. Ann Homecoming and Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the St. Ann Parish Library Network.

The event provides a forum for discussion on Garvey’s philosophy and its relevance to contemporary issues affecting Jamaica and the wider African diaspora.