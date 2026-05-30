Garbage Skips Donated To Fisherman’s Beach

Two garbage skips have been donated to the Fisherman’s Beach in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, as part of a multi-agency initiative aimed at strengthening waste management practices and promoting environmental protection.

The project was undertaken by Sandals in partnership with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Ann North Eastern, Hon. Matthew Samuda, also unveiled a mural highlighting responsible waste disposal and coastal life.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on May 22, Minister Samuda underscored the importance of proper waste management to the area’s development.

“The St. Ann’s Bay Fishing Beach, as many would know it, is indeed a special place. It’s a unique heritage site and has significant economic potential for the residents who live here and work and operate in the space. But the very basis of that economic potential has to be a clean environment, (and) a safe environment,” he said.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Sandals, noting that partnerships with private-sector stakeholders remain critical in advancing national environmental goals and improving community infrastructure.

For his part, Public Cleansing Manager at the North Eastern Parks and Markets, Daniel Heaven, emphasised that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to reduce plastic pollution, protect marine ecosystems, and create healthier public spaces.

“As we are on the verge of the sea, it is important that we protect the ocean. Based on the waste characterization that has been done…there’s a lot of plastics in our ocean, we’re trying to curb it as best as we can,” he stated.

General Manager of Sandals Royal Plantation, Omar Robinson said the project reflects the organisation’s continued investment in community development and environmental protection.

He encouraged the residents to properly dispose of waste.

“There’s a solid waste problem on the island, so we want to encourage the residents of these communities to use them (garbage skips),” he stated.

Meanwhile, Executive Manager of the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke reminded residents that the skips play a critical role in maintaining a sustainable future.

“Every time a piece of paper goes from our shores to our reefs, it interferes with fishermen, it interferes with tourism, it interferes with our health and what we are eating. So, please bear that in mind, because this is for you, this is for your children and their future,” she said.