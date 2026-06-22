GAINS Programme to Create Opportunities for Vulnerable Groups

The Government is seeking to use artificial intelligence (AI) training as a tool to create new opportunities for vulnerable groups, including at-risk youth, mothers and senior citizens.

Trevor Forrest, Senior Advisor to the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, said the Government Artificial Intelligence National Skills (GAINS) Programme is designed to bring technology education directly into communities and expose more Jamaicans to prospects in the digital economy.

He was speaking during a plenary session on ‘Harnessing Diaspora Talent to Build Jamaica’s AI and Digital Future’ during the recent 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Wednesday (June 17).

Spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister, GAINS is a $545-million workforce transformation initiative designed to deliver AI skills certification and direct employment pathways to all 63 constituencies.

A participation stipend of $50,000 per month will be available for qualifying at-risk youth.

“The GAINS programme is designed to go out into the communities, because that’s where you kind of have to start and you want to try to attract the kids on the corner… to give them an option over and above crime,” Mr. Forrest said.

He contended that exposing individuals to AI and other technologies can open doors to innovation, entrepreneurship and legitimate income-earning opportunities.

“If you show them how, through the use of technology, through the use of things like AI, to create products that can benefit not only them but their community and then the country, then very interesting things start to happen,” Mr. Forrest pointed out.

The Senior Advisor indicated that the programme is intended to reach a broad cross-section of the population, particularly persons who may not traditionally be included in technology-focused initiatives.

“We’re not only targeting at-risk youth; we’re targeting mothers, we’re targeting senior citizens, to say, look, here is what this technology can do for you, here is how it can help you, don’t be afraid of it,” he outlined.

Mr. Forrest said that participants will receive incentives to engage with the training programme and develop new digital skills.

“So, what we’re trying to do through the GAINS programme is to say, look, we’re going to go out, in fact, we’re going to pay you to take these courses, [to] learn about it [AI],” he pointed out.

Mr. Forrest maintained that increasing awareness and understanding of AI among ordinary Jamaicans can help ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies are shared more broadly across communities and social groups.