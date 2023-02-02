G-G Urges Young Leaders to Put Service Above Self

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has called on young leaders to live by the “I Believe” mantra in putting service above self and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

The Governor General, who was addressing the Model United Nation’s Investiture Service at the York Castle High School in Brown’s Town, St. Ann, on Wednesday (February 1), noted that leadership is not simply about holding positions of power but rather “being a role model, having integrity and dedicating yourself to serving others”.

“It is also about being inspiring and being able to motivate those around you to achieve a proper goal. So, our young leaders, like some of the students here at York Castle, who are taking up the mantle and are giving of themselves unreservedly, have to help others, as that’s what leadership is all about. It is not about putting yourself in the forefront… beating your chest to show how great you are,” he said.

The Governor-General noted that it takes an enormous amount of courage to lead, considering that there will be times when loyalties are tested and decisions taken that are not necessarily popular.

He said that because of the myriad issues that leaders oftentimes find themselves contending with, it is important that they maintain a strong relationship with God, knowing all the time that they must bridge differences without compromising principle.

“We must try to leave positive legacies… footprints for others to follow. As I have often said, try and believe in everything you are doing. Have faith and do not leave God out of anything. We must believe in ourselves and our capacity to lead with dignity and by example,” he urged.

The Governor General noted that as a nation, Jamaicans want their leaders to succeed, contending that those who seek to create havoc are in the minority and should be shunned.

“As I have said, there is nothing that is wrong with Jamaica that can’t be fixed with what’s right with Jamaica. For, despite differing positions, we all want Jamaica to achieve. We must live in comfort and peace in Jamaica,” he said.

He pointed to the need for strong collaboration among leaders at all levels of society in combatting problematic issues.

“I believe in a positive future for Jamaica. I hope that all our leaders share this belief so that our example will inspire hope in our people to believe and transform the difficulties into opportunities for all,” he said.

York Castle High School is the latest secondary institution to be a part of the Model United Nations Club, which provides youngsters with an avenue to voice and defend their viewpoint on both international and local issues.