G-G Prays for Peace, Love and Unity

As the Christmas season approaches, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is praying for peace, love and unity among citizens, to overcome the scourge of crime and violence.

The Governor-General, in his message delivered by Custos of St. Elizabeth, Hon. Beryl Rochester, at the 32nd National Prayer Vigil in Santa Cruz on Sunday (December 8), noted that crime remains a heavy burden on the island, which is in stark contrast to God’s commandment to love one another.

“Let us pray for suffering hearts, for the roots of hatred and vengeance to be uprooted and for peace to reign in our communities. We ask God to shield the vulnerable, our children, our elderly and those left defenseless by this time of lawlessness,” he added.

“May he grant wisdom and courage to our leaders to uphold justice and fairness, and to create an environment of safety and unity. We recognise that this battle is not merely physical, but deeply spiritual. The enemy seeks to steal, kill and destroy, but we declare God’s power over every stronghold. Let us pray for His people to be equipped with the full power of God, standing firm against the enemy’s schemes,” he prayed.

He reminded citizens that the journey to a renewed and thriving Jamaica begins with each one playing their part.

The Governor-General also prayed for the island’s youth.

“Tonight, we focus our prayers on the youth of Jamaica, the torchbearers of tomorrow. Many of them are struggling, some trapped in the circles of crime and desperation,” he said, noting that many young people are disheartened by missed opportunities.

“Let us implore our Heavenly Father to touch their hearts with his love, remind them of their immeasurable worth and show them the identity that they can have in him. May he raise up as mentors and leaders to guide them on paths of righteousness and bless them with the tools and opportunities to build a hopeful future,” he added.

For his part , Chairman of the National Prayer Vigil Committee, Rev. Carl Rattray, underscored that value of prayer in overcoming any obstacle faced.

“The people of Jamaica are praying people and we believe and know that when the people of God unite and pray – and I stress unite and pray – that God who is a prayer-hearing God and a prayer-answering God will… answer our prayers,” he said.

Several citizens from across the island attended the prayer vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church under theme ‘Justice, Unity, Peace, Healing’.

The annual event, which brings together citizens to pray for the island, was being staged in the parish for the second time.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, was represented at the event by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, while Opposition Leader, Mark Golding was represented by Councillor for the Brae’s River Division, Donovan Pagan.

Proceeds from the event, organised by the St. Elizabeth branch of the National Prayer Vigil Committee, will go towards replacing tables and chairs at the St. Elizabeth Infirmary.

Next year’s National Prayer Vigil will be held in Trelawny.