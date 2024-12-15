G-G Charges New IBI Ambassadors To Stay ‘L.I.T.’

Forty-four Jamaicans have been installed as ambassadors under the Governor-General’s ‘I Believe Initiative’ (IBI).

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, pinned the new inductees during a ceremony on Thursday (Dec. 12) at King’s House.

He said the occasion “is a call to action, a declaration of purpose and the celebration of potential. Above all, it is about our beloved country Jamaica, its future, its values and its boundless possibilities.”

The Governor-General charged the ambassadors to “stay L.I.T,” meaning to Lead with vision; Inspire through service; and Transform your community.

He outlined that to Lead with vision, they will be required to see obstacles as opportunities, envision a brighter future and to chart a bold path forward.

“Inspire through service is to extend our hands and hearts to others, providing hope and encouragement; while to Transform communities, the ultimate reward is enriching not only the lives of those we serve but also our own, because in serving others you are broadening your perspective in life,” he said.

The Governor-General underscored that the IBI represents a commitment to positive change – countering destructive attitudes and actions by illuminating good values.

“As you step into your roles, remember this, leadership is not a title; it is a torch that lights the way for others. Inspiration is not a performance; it is a promise to serve with integrity and heart. Transformation is not a distant goal; it is the sum of every decision you make,” he said.

He encouraged the new ambassadors to stay focused and be undeterred by negativity and distractions.

“Let us remain committed to doing good and creating a brighter future. My charge for you is simple today, stay L.I.T. This is who we are, leaders with vision, servants with purpose and change makers with a steadfast commitment to leaving the world better than we found it,” the Governor-General said.

Launched in 2011, IBI is a values-based initiative under the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE).

It was inspired by the Governor-General’s inaugural speech in 2009, which encouraged all Jamaicans to develop a sense of self-assurance and national pride.

The GGPE, which was established in 2014, serves as the secretariat for the two major social programmes affiliated with the Office of the Governor General, the other being the Governor General’s Achievement Awards, established in 1991.

The programmes are designed to help with focusing efforts on the most critical areas of personal and community development.