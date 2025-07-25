G-G Calls on Jamaicans to Recommit to Building a Just and Prosperous Future

As Jamaica prepares to celebrate its 63rd anniversary of Independence, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has called on citizens to reflect on the nation’s journey and to recommit to building a just, prosperous, and strong future.

“This occasion is both festive and solemn. It reminds us of our shared journey as a people, rooted in the courage of our forefathers and mothers and driven by the promise of a better tomorrow,” he said.

The Governor-General was speaking at a reception to celebrate Jamaica’s 63rd anniversary of Independence at King’s House, on Thursday (July 24).

He noted that since 1962 when Jamaicans affirmed their belief in self-government, declaring the nation’s readiness to stand on its own, the country has forged a unique path.

“This is expressed through our vibrant culture, our global achievements, particularly in sports and music and an ever-growing economy… as also the indomitable spirit of our people,” the Governor-General emphasised.

He acknowledged that while Jamaica’s journey has not been easy, the nation has made meaningful progress, deepening democratic institutions, advancing education, building infrastructure and cultivating partnerships at home and abroad.

The Governor-General pointed out that these achievements were propelled by the resilience, innovation and a profound sense of national pride of the Jamaican people.

He urged citizens to honour the legacy of independence by looking forward with clear eyes and steady minds.

“Independence is not a single moment in history. We have a mandate to shape our destiny with conviction, courage and unity of purpose, so we work together to truly realise our independence. As we mark this milestone, let us all recommit ourselves in every walk of life, to build a Jamaica that is just, that is prosperous and strong. A nation anchored in its heritage and lifted by hope,” he encouraged.

The Governor-General’s reception featured an exhibition curated by O’Neil Lawrence from the National Gallery of Jamaica, showcasing artefacts and artwork from renowned Jamaican artistes such as Edna Manley, Mallica “Kapo” Reynolds, Winston Patrick and Everald Brown.

The reception kicks off a series of national events to commemorate the Emancipendence festivities.

Among the upcoming events are the finals of the 2025 Jamaica Festival Song Competition at Emancipation Park in Kingston, on Saturday, July 26, and the annual Emancipation Jubilee, which will be held at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann, from July 31 to Emancipation Day, August 1.