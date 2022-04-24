Cancer Care Centre at CRH get $500K Gift

The Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation of Jamaica Limited in Trelawny, has donated three chemotherapy infusion chairs to Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St. James.

The chairs which were handed over on Wednesday (April 20) will allow patients to rest in comfort as they receive treatment at the hospital’s Cancer Care Centre.

The chairs, which cost approximately $500,000, were obtained in partnership with Friends of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, Jamaica National Bank, National Commercial Bank (NCB), Toyota Jamaica, Hyundai and members of the diaspora.

The donation will increase the number of chemotherapy infusion chairs at hospital’s Cancer Care Centre to 12.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the hospital’s conference room, President of the foundation Sonia Morris, stated that the organisation was prompted to make the donation after learning that there was a need for additional chairs.

Ms. Morris who worked in an oncology institution for some 20 years, underscored that comfortable seating plays a significant role in cancer care.

“We heard from patients who have been coming to Cornwall Regional Hospital … so we decided to see how we can help,” she said.

The two-time cancer survivor said supporting the hospital was a priority given its value to the western region.

“I asked if we could come one day and do an observation. Then I said, nine chemotherapy chairs when you’re serving patients from St Mary, Portland, Trelawny, St Ann, St James, Westmoreland and Hanover and… the patients come early and leave late, so I said no, we have to do something,” she said.

Ms. Morris called on more Jamaicans to support the public health sector, noting that a strong a public health infrastructure is vital to the nation.

“Stop the criticism, stop the blaming, the government is doing all that it can do to make the healthcare system a little better, the government can’t do it all, we need all hands-on deck and try to help in whatever way we can as you never know when it will be your turn,” she stated.

Consultant Haematologist and Oncologist at CRH Dr. Harvey Crawford, in expressing gratitude says the chairs will help to improve the quality of care for patients.

“When we think about persons who have cancer, there’s a psychological impact, there’s a physical barrier and even one chair can help to overcome that, so it makes a great deal of difference,” he said.

The Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation of Jamaica Ltd helps women that are facing challenges dealing with breast cancer.