TPDCO Tourism Quiz Finals on Sunday

Mount Alvernia Preparatory School in St. James and Naggo Head Primary School in St. Catherine will face off in the finals of the third staging of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Tourism Quiz on Sunday, November 13.
The match will be aired on Television Jamaica, beginning at 3:00 pm.
Coordinator, Corporate Communications and Community Awareness, TPDCo, Marline Stephenson Dalley, told JIS News that both teams have been outstanding throughout the competition and viewers should expect “fireworks”.
She said that the awards presentation will take place at the end of the match.
“We have lots of prizes and we will be awarding prizes from first to fourth place. We have cash prizes –$150,000 will go to the winner, $100,000 to the second place and we have $50,000 for third place,” said Mrs. Stephenson Dalley, adding that the winning school will receive the TPDCo trophy.
A total of 16 schools participated in the competition, which began in early October.
Mrs. Stephenson Dalley told JIS News that the TPDCo Quiz forms part of initiatives being implemented by the agency to increase awareness about the importance of the tourism industry among young people.
She noted that for the competition, students were provided with resource materials produced by the TPDCo to aid in their preparation.
These include the TPDCo Sprucey and Limey Comic Strip and the Discover Jamaica, Team Jamaica Handbook.
Mrs. Stephenson Dalley said that at the end of the competition, the expectation is that the students will not only become more aware “but they can develop more favourable attitudes towards the industry and perhaps even consider careers in tourism.
“We hope that their behaviours will be positively affected in the way they deal with our visitors, understanding that [tourists] don’t only come from the United States but that we also have our domestic tourists,” Mrs. Stephenson Dalley said.