Funding Available for Tertiary-Level Students

Tertiary-level students are being urged to take advantage of funding that is available under the Tertiary Students Assistance Programme (TSAP) for the 2025 academic year.

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, in a bulletin, informed that eligible students can now apply for funding through one of three pathways.

Specialised and traditional scholarships are generally available to full-time students between the ages of 18 and 49 years (the age limit may vary for different scholarship programmes).

To qualify, students must be accepted to or pursuing an accredited programme of study at one of the certified tertiary institutions.

Returning students should have a grade point average (GPA) of no less than 3.0. Awardees will be required to serve a bond at the end of their studies.

Full-time tertiary students between the ages of 17 and 35 years are eligible to benefit from funding under the Jamaica Values and Attitude Programme (JamVat).

Students should be accepted to or pursuing an accredited programme of study at a tertiary institution. Continuing students are required to maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Beneficiaries will be required to complete 200 hours of voluntary service at any government, non-profit or community-based organisation, such as a school, hospital, health clinic or police station.

Under the Financial Assistance (Grant), full and part-time tertiary students may access financial grants up to a maximum of $350,000.

Students must be between the ages of 17 and 40 years, be accepted to or pursuing an accredited programme at a tertiary institution or have a GPA of no less than 2.2.

Students will be required to serve 100 hours of voluntary service at any government, non-profit or community-based organisation, such a school, hospital, health clinic or police station.

Applications for all TSAP components are now open and the deadline for submission is June 30, 2025.

Details on all components of the TSAP may be found on the Ministry’s website using the link https://tsap.moey.gov.jm/Home/AvailableScholarships.