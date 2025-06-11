Fuel Theft at JUTC Curtailed

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is reporting that pilferage and unauthorised fuel extraction have been significantly curtailed at specific depots, as a result of anti-siphoning measures implemented.

Making his 2025/26 Sectoral Presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 10), Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the JUTC has reported a notable drop in diesel deliveries to the Spanish Town depot.

As of February 14, 2025, compared to previous months, a movement of 222,754 litres (seven loads) moved down to 127,288 litres (four loads).

“We are looking for the first time, of finally dealing with the issue of fuel theft, not only by prosecutions but by the efficiency of introducing new technology, which is the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG),” he said.

In addition, Minister Vaz said this will allow the company to optimise fuel usage for its intended operations.

Mr. Vaz said information from the JUTC suggests that the actual fuel usage rate has dropped significantly, reflecting more controlled and accountable fuel consumption practices.

“We are looking at possible cost reductions of $1.3 billion this year if the trends continue. We are not only buying new buses; we are dealing with legacy issues that have plagued the JUTC,” he said.