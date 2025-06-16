Fruitful Engagements at Olympism365 Summit – Minister Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is optimistic of increased support for the country’s sport development, coming out of her participation in the Olympism365 Summit held recently in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The three-day Summit, under the theme ‘Sport for a Better World’, was convened by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and brought together over 250 representatives from more than 100 organisations within the Olympic Movement, United Nations agencies, civil society, financial institutions, for-purpose businesses, the safe sport community, and IOC young leaders.

The event provided a platform for enhanced collaboration, co-investment, and joint action to promote sustainable development through sport.

Minister Grange attended the Summit at the invitation of IOC President-Elect, Kirsty Coventry, in recognition of her distinguished service as one of the longest-serving Ministers of Sports globally.

The Minister expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the event.

“I am particularly happy about being recognised in that capacity. It is about Jamaica, and anything that makes Jamaica look good makes me feel good,” she noted.

Minister Grange served as one of two panellists, speaking alongside the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Bank of Italy, Antonella Baldino, on sports and cultural development.

She also held preliminary discussions with several key stakeholders, including IOC President-Elect Coventry, who has made history as the first female president to be elected as head of the IOC and the 10th President of the IOC.

“She is excited about Jamaica and what we do in track and field, Minister Grange said.

“I mentioned our athletes showing promise in the middle and long-distance events and she offered to work with us to see how they can assist in training our athletes in those areas,” she added.

Reflecting on the meeting, Minister Grange said it was “very fruitful.

There are a number of follow-ups to pursue. I am really looking forward to the support this Summit can bring for Jamaica’s continued development in sport”.

The Olympism365 Summit focused on leveraging sport to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Grange’s participation underscores Jamaica’s leadership role in using sport as a driver of positive social transformation.