Freeman’s Hall Resident Receives Housing Unit

Precious Eason of Freeman’s Hall, Trelawny, no longer has to place a basin to catch water or wipe water from the floor of her house when it rains.

She is the recipient of a two-bedroom unit under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, handed over the keys to the grateful homeowner during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday (June 6).

Ms. Eason expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Holness and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, for their roles in securing her new home and improving her living conditions.

“I want to say thanks to my MP and to my Prime Minister for this lovely house because I’m a single mother, I was living in a house where I have to set a basin and dry up water when the rain falls. So, I want to give thanks to them, and may God bless them,” she said.

“To the taxpayers, I just want to thank them very much and may God bless them for [getting me] this house. I don’t have to pay any rent; I don’t have to dry up water anymore. I want to give God thanks,” she expressed.

Ms. Eason was one of six recipients of NSHP units in the parish on Friday.

Dr. Holness in his remarks, noted that handing over homes to deserving recipients such as Ms. Easton, symbolises transformation and encouraged citizens to be hopeful, as the programme aims to continue assisting those in need.

“Eventually we’re going to get to all the people who genuinely need it. So, it is a matter of hope and a matter of people having faith. It is always a great pleasure to be able to do these handing over [ceremonies] because it is the symbol of transformation,” he stated.

“So, you’re seeing it [transformation] happen house by house, family by family in front of your very eyes. Things are going on, lives are improving, [and] things are changing. I can’t tell you to be patient, what I can say to you is have faith,” he added.