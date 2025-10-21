Free Wi-fi Service for Visitors to the Waterfront

Visitors to the Kingston Waterfront and business establishments in the area can now surf, stream, and stay connected for free, thanks to the official launch of a new public Wi-Fi facility by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Stretching from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to the Craft Market, the high-speed hotspot is part of the Connect JA Public Wi-Fi Programme, which aims to deliver reliable, no-cost internet access to communities across Jamaica.

The facility was commissioned on Monday, October 20, during a launch ceremony that coincided with the Jamaica Family Festival.

The commissioning ceremony was led by Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Charlton McFarlane; His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby; Member of Parliament for Central Kingston and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams; Social Development Commission Parish Manager, Wade Brown, and Marketing and PR Manager of the USF, Dana DeCordova Denton.

More than 800 people connected to the network throughout the day, instantly accessing digital services, and entertainment, underscoring the growing demand for public connectivity.

In his address, Mr. McFarlane said access to the Internet should never be considered as a privilege but as a right.

“I know what it means not to have access. So being here today, telling you that this service is now free for everyone, means everything to me. This is what inclusion looks like… ensuring no community is left behind. And if ever the Wi-Fi goes down, call us. We’ll fix it,” Mr. McFarlane said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Swaby praised the network’s reliability. Also, State Minister Williams commended the USF’s continued efforts to expand digital access in Central Kingston, highlighting the role of technology in community development and safety.

The Kingston Waterfront hotspot joins a growing network of more than 380 community access points and 36 Connect JA Public Wi-Fi sites across the island, reinforcing the USF’s mission to ensure universal access to ICT and digital inclusion for all Jamaicans.

The USF, an agency under the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, was established in 2005 and is financed through a levy on inbound international calls. Its mandate is to bridge Jamaica’s digital divide by implementing ICT projects that support national development.